Brazil's federal police raids investment bank BTG Pactual, targets founder Andre Esteves

BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police on Friday raided the headquarters of Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, Banco BTG Pactual SA, and addresses of its founder, Andre Esteves, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Maria das Gracas Foster, former chief executive of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA was also a target of federal police, the statement said. The federal prosecutors statement said the raids are related to the sale of stakes in African oilfields to BTG Pactual. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Britto in Brasilia and Paula Laier in Sao Paulo)