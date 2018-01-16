Brazil's president calls for Caixa VPs to step down for 15 days

BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer on Tuesday called for the vice presidents of state lender Caixa Econômica Federal to step down for 15 days to defend themselves from accusations of wrongdoing.

Prosecutors and the central bank had previously demanded the ouster of Caixa’s 12 vice presidents following a series of corruption probes. If they are not replaced by a Feb. 26 deadline, Temer could be charged with administrative measures, the prosecutor-general’s office said on Tuesday.

