January 16, 2018 / 7:56 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Brazil's president calls for Caixa VPs to step down for 15 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer on Tuesday called for the vice presidents of state lender Caixa Econômica Federal to step down for 15 days to defend themselves from accusations of wrongdoing.

Prosecutors and the central bank had previously demanded the ouster of Caixa’s 12 vice presidents following a series of corruption probes. If they are not replaced by a Feb. 26 deadline, Temer could be charged with administrative measures, the prosecutor-general’s office said on Tuesday.

Representatives for Caixa declined to comment earlier in the day. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

