UPDATE 1-Brazil central bank calls for Caixa VPs to step down -source

By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank has called for all vice presidents of state lender Caixa Econômica Federal to step down following the investigation of alleged corruption at Caixa, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The central bank’s request follows similar demands by federal prosecutors last month, which the government initially ignored, sources told Reuters last week.

The prosecutor-general’s office repeated those calls on Tuesday, threatening President Michel Temer with administrative measures should all Caixa vice presidents not be replaced by a Feb. 26 deadline.

The central bank is in charge of regulating the nation’s financial system.

Four of Caixa’s 12 vice presidents, along with Chief Executive Gilberto Occhi, have been caught up in probes of corruption at the bank involving loans and investments by public pension funds.

