Brazil's Rio governor denies wrongdoing in criminal probe; attacks Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - The governor of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro denied any wrongdoing after the federal police searched his residences in connection with a corruption probe, according to a strongly worded statement on Tuesday.

Wilson Witzel alleged President Jair Bolsonaro interfered in the police operation, noting his allies in Congress had publicly mentioned the federal police operation aimed at him in recent days. “The interference announced by the President has been made official,” Governor Witzel said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)