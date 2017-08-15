BNDESPar to back suit against Batista family in JBS meeting

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The investment arm of Brazilian development bank BNDES favors a civil suit against current and former executives and controlling shareholders of meatpacker JBS SA for allegedly causing losses due to their roles in a corruption scandal.

BNDES Participações SA said it would vote in a Sept. 1 shareholder meeting in favor of a suit against JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista, forcing him to step down from his post, according to a statement from the bank on Tuesday.

BNDESPar, as the bank’s investment arm is known, said it will also support suits against the CEO’s brother, Joesley Batista, who sits on JBS’s board, and other former executives, as well as against controlling shareholder J&F Investimentos SA.

The Batista brothers struck a deal with prosecutors that imposes a record-setting fine of 10.3 billion reais ($3.2 billion) on J&F to avoid prosecution after admitting to bribing scores of politicians.

Efforts to contact Wesley and Joesley Batista were unsuccessful. In a statement, JBS said it will not comment on any remarks by shareholders prior to the meeting.

JBS shares rose 0.6 percent in early Tuesday trading.

Late on Monday, JBS reported weaker-than-expected net income in the second quarter, although strong results in North America and Australia helped the company’s operating profit beat expectations.

Reuters reported in June that minority shareholders aligned with BNDESPar want the Batistas to compensate them for a recent plunge in shares of JBS, on the grounds that the company’s image and reputation have been hurt by their actions.

At BNDESPar’s request, JBS called a shareholder meeting in July to discuss potential changes to its management and board.

BNDESPar will also vote in favor of nominating Gilberto Xandó, currently CEO of J&F’s dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, to JBS’s board, the statement said.