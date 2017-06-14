FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Brazil's JBS names lawyer Proença to oversee new compliance unit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's JBS names lawyer Proença to oversee new compliance unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - JBS SA, whose controlling shareholder recently agreed to pay the world's largest leniency fine ever, has hired lawyer Marcelo Proença to become global head of compliance, as the world's biggest meatpacker seeks to turn the page on a massive corruption scandal.

In a Wednesday securities filing, JBS said Proença will implement structures to monitor compliance and other procedures across JBS's different units "internally and externally." The company also hired law firm White & Case LLC to help oversee the creation of the new global compliance unit. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.