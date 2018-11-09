JBS shareholder Batista arrested in food sector corruption investigation

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Joesley Batista, one of the controlling shareholders of meat packer JBS SA, was arrested on Friday in connection with a food sector bribery investigation, a press representative for the businessman told Reuters.

In a separate statement, Brazil’s federal revenue service said the federal police are serving arrest and search warrants related to an investigation into suspected illegal campaign funding by a large meat packer that involves high-ranking officials at the Agriculture Ministry. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)