Brazil's Workers Party calls Lula conviction political

BRASILIA, July 12 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's Workers Party on Wednesday said former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's conviction on corruption charges was "eminently political" and would likely be overturned by an appeals court.

Gleisi Hoffmann, head of the party that Lula helped to found, said the graft probe into the former president was aimed at barring him from running for president next year. He would be barred from office if the verdict is upheld by an appeals court. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Bruno Federowski)