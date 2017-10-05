FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil finds evidence Rio vote-buying payment surpassed $2 mln - prosecutors
October 5, 2017

Brazil finds evidence Rio vote-buying payment surpassed $2 mln - prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors have found evidence that payments allegedly made to secure Rio de Janeiro as host city for the 2016 Olympic games were not limited to the $2 million initially thought, they told a news conference on Thursday.

Speaking after the arrest of Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of Brazil’s Olympic committee, prosecutors said at least another $500,000 was paid to members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to secure the rights to host the games. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish)

