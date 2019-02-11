Switzerland helps Brazil prosecutors with probe into major oil traders

GENEVA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities are assisting Brazilian prosecutors in their investigation into an alleged corruption scheme involving global trading firms Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney Geneval of Switzerland said.

The spokesman said the attorney general’s office had received requests between June 2018 and January 2019 for “mutual legal assistance” from Brazilian prosecutors relating to their probe.

Brazilian prosecutors have alleged that executives of the commodities companies, including some in the United States, were involved in improper payments to executives at Brazil’s state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

The U.S. Justice Department has launched its own investigation into these business dealings. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter)