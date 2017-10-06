FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IOC suspends Brazil's Nuzman after arrest in vote-buying scandal
October 6, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 14 days ago

IOC suspends Brazil's Nuzman after arrest in vote-buying scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday suspended Brazil’s national Olympics committee head after his arrest for allegedly arranging more than $2 million in bribes to get the IOC to pick Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 games.

In addition to Carlos Arthur Nuzman’s provisional suspension, the Swiss-based IOC also suspended the Brazilian Olympic Committee and froze all IOC payments to the body. The IOC said Brazil’s athletes would not be affected, allowing them to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

