2 months ago
Brazil court sentences former minister Palocci to 12 years in prison
June 26, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil court sentences former minister Palocci to 12 years in prison

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court on Monday sentenced former minister Antonio Palocci to 12 years in prison for corruption and money laundering as part of a sweeping probe known as Operation Car Wash.

Palocci, who served as finance minister under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and as chief of staff for his successor Dilma Rousseff, has offered to provide details over the kickback scheme under investigation that could hurt Lula's chances of running in the 2018 election. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

