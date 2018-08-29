Petrobras to appeal Dutch ruling favorable to U.S. oil firm Vantage

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it will appeal an unfavorable Dutch court ruling related to the suspension of a drilling contract with U.S.-based Vantage Drilling Co.

Petrobras said it was informed that a Dutch court had granted a request by the U.S. oil services company to seize shares of two subsidiaries, among other things.

Petrobras said Vantage’s arbitration proceedings against the company relates to a contract that was canceled as part of “Car Wash,” a sweeping corruption probe into payment of bribes in exchange for contracts.

Petrobras said the Vantage contract was awarded “by way of corruption,” according to the findings of investigation.

“The company will seek all legal measures to overturn the arbitration ruling and to defend its position,” Petrobras said in the securities filing, adding that it was a victim of the scam.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal said an Amsterdam court had authorized Vantage Drilling to attach Petrobras assets in the Netherlands in connection with the $622 million arbitration case. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)