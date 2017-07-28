FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish high court rejects extradition of lawyer wanted in Brazil graft probe
July 28, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 2 months ago

Spanish high court rejects extradition of lawyer wanted in Brazil graft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s high court has rejected an extradition request from Brazil for a lawyer accused of involvement in corruption surrounding the state oil company Petrobras.

Brazilian prosecutors have accused Rodrigo Tacla Duran of helping to launder money for homebuilders in a scheme between building firms and executives at Petrobas, a police statement in November said.

The case against Duran, a dual Brazilian-Spanish citizen, will be processed in Spain, the high court said in a statement.

Duran is being investigated for belonging to an organised crime network, bribery and money laundering, the court added.

The office of Brazil’s general prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately possible to contact Duran’s lawyers. (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Mark Heinrich)

