7 days ago
Temer lawyers challenge prosecutor's fitness in Brazil graft probe
August 8, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 7 days ago

Temer lawyers challenge prosecutor's fitness in Brazil graft probe

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lawyers defending Brazilian President Michel Temer challenged the fitness of Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot to lead a corruption investigation against the president, according to a document filed with the nation's top court on Tuesday.

Janot was expected to file charges against Temer in coming days for allegedly acting to obstruct the probe. Last week, the lower house of Congress voted to block bribery charges previously filed by the prosecutor-general's office that would have put Temer on trial before the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Brad Haynes and Andrew Hay)

