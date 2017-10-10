FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil congressional report recommends shelving Temer charges
October 10, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in 10 days

Brazil congressional report recommends shelving Temer charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian congressional report recommended on Tuesday that President Michel Temer should not face trial for obstruction of justice and membership in a criminal organization, arguing that the charges against him were unfounded.

The committee report by Congressman Bonifacio de Andrada, a Temer ally, also recommended shelving charges against two of his cabinet ministers stemming from a corruption case involving bribes paid by meatpacker JBS SA. The full lower house of Congress, which has the power to decide whether a president should face trial at the Supreme Court, is expected to approve Andrada’s recommendation in a vote in two weeks. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay)

