Brazil prosecutors charge former Trafigura executives with corruption

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors on Friday filed corruption charges against two former executives of the oil trader Trafigura for allegedly paying at least $1.5 million in bribes to employees of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro.

Prosecutors said in a written statement that the charges filed against Mariano Marcondes Ferraz, a former Trafigura top executive, and Marcio Pinto Magalhaes, a local country representative, were the first of many to come against the world’s largest oil traders. Vitol SA, Glencore PLC and Mercuria Energy Group are also under investigation in Brazil. (Reporting by Brad Brooks Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)