Brazil ex-minister accused of obstructing corruption probe
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 3, 2017 / 8:23 PM / a month ago

Brazil ex-minister accused of obstructing corruption probe

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Monday arrested former minister Geddel Vieira Lima as part of an investigation into loans that state bank Caixa Econômica Federal extended to meatpacking, finance, toll road and real estate companies between 2011 and 2013, the prosecutor-general's office said.

In a statement on Monday the prosecutor-general's office accused Vieira Lima of acting to obstruct the investigations.

Vieira Lima was in charge of President Michel Temer's relations with congress.

An attorney for Vieira Lima did not immediately reply to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Brooks and Bruno Federowski)

