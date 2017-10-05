FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal
October 5, 2017

Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's police arrested on Thursday the chief of the national Olympics committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who is accused of involvement in a scheme to buy the votes of members of the International Olympic Committee to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 games.

Leonardo Gryner, a former director of the national Olympics committee, was also arrested in a new phase of the so-called "Unfair Play" investigation, the police said. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Gareth Jones)

