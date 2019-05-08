Financials
May 8, 2019 / 10:59 AM / in an hour

Brazil police execute arrest warrants in new phase of 'Car Wash' probe

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian federal police on Wednesday launched a new phase of its so-called “Car Wash” corruption probe to investigate a money laundering scheme at an unnamed bank, according to a statement.

Police said they were executing three arrest warrants targeting employees of the bank, including a then forex director and a then former director general. In a separate statement on Wednesday, federal prosecutors in Paraná state said the bank targeted in the operation is Banco Paulista SA. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below