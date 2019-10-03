Market News
October 3, 2019 / 2:43 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Brazil prosecutors probe Banco BTG Pactual over rate decision access - statement

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors are investigating Banco BTG Pactual SA over allegations it had illegal access to interest rate decisions between 2010 and 2012, the prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

The investigation was triggered by a plea deal testimony of former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci.

BTG Pactual units, its most traded class of stock, fell 10% before settling down 7%.

BTG Pactual, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, and the central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Paula Laier and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below