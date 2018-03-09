FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 9, 2018 / 10:38 AM / in a day

Brazilian anti-corruption police target firms involved in dam project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Friday launched a new phase of the so-called “Car Wash” corruption investigation centering on alleged bribery related to the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam.

Police have accused companies interested in building the dam of making illegal payments to government officials and politicians. Federal police are serving nine search warrants in the states of Parana and Sao Paulo, a police statement said. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, Writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.