SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s former president Michel Temer was arrested on Thursday as part of the sweeping anti-corruption investigation known as “Car Wash”, a source involved in the case told Reuters.

Temer was president from 2016 to 2018, taking office following the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Brad Brooks Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Marcelo Rochabrun)