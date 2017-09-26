FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's top prosecutor says committed to 'Car Wash' probe
September 26, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 23 days ago

Brazil's top prosecutor says committed to 'Car Wash' probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge said she is committed to continue the sprawling “Car Wash” corruption investigation that has implicated dozens of Brazilian politicians, including President Michel Temer.

In her first news conference since taking office on Sept. 18, Dodge said revoking a plea bargain deal does not erase the evidence provided. She did mention the testimony that the owners of meatpacker JBS SA provided in a plea bargain that was used in charges filed against Temer by her predecessor Rodrigo Janot. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

