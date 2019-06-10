Moro controversy will not slow Brazil pension reform debate -lawmaker

BRASILIA, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmakers will not slow debate on an overhaul of the social security system amid controversy surrounding Justice Minister Sergio Moro, after the publication of allegedly hacked messages raising questions about his ethics as a judge, the head of a congressional pension reform committee said on Monday.

Congressman Marcelo Ramos said on Twitter that politicians had a “responsibility” to push forward with work on pension reform, seen by most economists as crucial to shoring up Brazil’s fiscal deficit, and that the topic cannot be “contaminated” by any fallout from the controversy around Moro. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)