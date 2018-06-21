UPDATE 1-Brazil police arrest 15 in Sao Paulo highway probe

(Updates attribution for Casagrande’s arrest to court documents)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities executed 15 arrest warrants on Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in highway contracts in the state of Sao Paulo, according to a statement from federal prosecutors and police.

One of the targets was Laurence Casagrande Lourenco, former head of state-run Dersa, the company in charge of Sao Paulo’s highways, court documents showed. Lourenco is currently the head of state-run utility Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo SA , widely known as Cesp.

He also served as transport and logistics secretary for former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin, now a centrist presidential candidate polling in the single-digits in recent surveys.

It could not be immediately determined if Lourenco is represented by an attorney. Cesp did not return a request for comment.

Prosecutors said in the statement that targets included “former executives of Dersa, and executives of construction firms OAS and Mendes Junior”, among others.

Under the alleged scheme, Sao Paulo’s state government was over-billed more than 600 million reais ($158 million) for construction works on a major highway that rings metropolitan Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Gram Slattery editing by G Crosse and Leslie Adler)