UPDATE 1-Brazil prosecutors accuse two in alleged Petrobras-Maersk corruption scheme

By Marcelo Rochabrun and Sabrina Valle

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors pressed charges on Friday against two people for an alleged scheme to obtain confidential market information from Petrobras to benefit A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company.

The case stems from an investigation that started in 2014 as part of Brazil’s sprawling Car Wash scandal, which has since included suppliers like Maersk and uncovered corruption throughout multiple countries in more than 70 police operations.

A statement released by prosecutors on Friday said former Maersk executive in Brazil Viggo Andersen inflated contract prices with Petrobras.

Andersen would then allegedly transfer a share of the proceeds from the inflated billing to Maersk commercial representative Wanderley Gandra, the prosecutors said, adding that Gandra acted as a financial operator for the corruption scheme.

Gandra would send some of the money received from Andersen to Paulo Roberto Costa, a former Petrobras top executive, who would supply confidential information on the state oil company’s shipping needs back to Maersk, the statement said.

Costa was arrested in 2014 and was the first of more than 100 people who entered a plea deal with prosecutors. He has supplied investigators with information on multiple Petrobras contracts he oversaw and recognized as illicit. The contracts include Maersk and other international offshore suppliers.

A judge must still decide whether to start a criminal case against Andersen and Gandra or drop the charges. Lawyers or representatives for the two could not be reached for immediate comment.

Andersen left Maersk in 2017, according to his LinkedIn page.

Maersk said it takes the “allegations very seriously and remains committed to cooperating with the authorities.” Petrobras has been collaborating with officials since 2014 and will continue to do so, the company said in a written response.

The alleged crimes relate to the period 2006 to 2014, the prosecution statement said.

Last year, Maersk’s offices in Brazil were raided by prosecutors.

Representatives of the Danish company met with Brazilian investigators as far back as 2014 in relation to its dealings with Petrobras during the early stages of the corruption investigation. (Editing by Frances Kerry and Tom Brown)