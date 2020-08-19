UPDATE 2-Avianca's majority shareholders arrested in Brazil, source says

(Adds background, police statement)

By Ricardo Brito and Marcelo Rochabrun

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The majority shareholders of Colombia’s Avianca Holdings, brothers German and Jose Efromovich, were arrested by federal police on Wednesday as part of Brazil’s sprawling Car Wash corruption probe, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The brothers are wanted over accusations that they paid bribes to obtain a ship-building contract from Transpetro, a logistics unit of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras , the source said.

German Efromovich, formerly the chairman of Avianca Holdings, did not respond to a text message seeking comment. Jose Efromovich could not be reached for comment.

Avianca Holdings declined to comment, saying the Efromovichs are no longer linked to Avianca. The Efromovichs retain a majority stake of just over 50% in the company but do not have voting rights.

Brazilian federal police said in a statement that two people had been arrested, without naming those arrested. They said the arrests were in connection with an investigation over the awarding of a contract by Transpetro to a shipyard owned by the Efromovichs that cost Transpetro over 600 million reais ($109 million) in losses.

The Efromovich brothers initially built their fortune through contracts with Petrobras and other oil companies in Rio de Janeiro, using those profits to buy Avianca out of bankruptcy in 2003.

They built Avianca up into the second largest airline business in Latin America, large enough to lure United Airlines Holdings in 2018 to seek a partnership with Avianca.

United lent the Efromovich brothers’ holding company, Synergy Aerospace Corp, almost $500 million. But Synergy defaulted on the loan soon after, and the U.S. carrier ousted the Efromovich brothers from Avianca in May of last year and replaced the board.

Avianca has struggled in recent years. The Avianca-branded subsidiaries in Brazil, Argentina and Peru have all folded since last year, while the Colombian carrier is going through bankruptcy restructuring.