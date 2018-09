SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazil could become the world’s second-largest cotton exporter in the 2018/2019 crop cycle, jumping ahead one position in global rankings, trade group Abrapa said Tuesday during an industry event.

Brazil is also expected to harvest 2 million tonnes of cotton (lint) in the 2017/2018 season, Abrapa’s executive director Márcio Portocarrero said. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)