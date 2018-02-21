RPT-Brazil regulator rejects share price for CPFL Energia Renovaveis buyout

(Repeats to widen distribution)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities regulator has rejected the proposed price of 12.2 reais per share for a buyout offer to minority shareholders to delist CPFL Energia Renovaveis, a securities filing showed.

Regulator CVM said equal treatment for the minority shareholder would mean a share price at least equal to 16.69 reais per share.

CPFL Energia Renováveis ​​said that China’s State Grid , which took a majority stake in the company earlier this year, would appeal the ruling.

State Grid paid 14.2 billion reais ($4.36 billion) to buy the CPFL stake from construction company Camargo Correa, which was raising funds amid a financial crisis triggered by an investigation into suspected corruption.