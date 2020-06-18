Brazil cenbank expects private sector asset purchase rules soon - director

BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank expects regulations governing the potential purchase of private sector securities to be released soon, and any such buying will be to ensure smooth market functioning, central bank director Bruno Serra said on Thursday.

In a presentation made in an online debate hosted by Brazil’s federal audits court, Serra also said credit provision from March 13 to June 5 totaled 614.5 bln reais ($115 billion), mainly to small firms and individuals, but this has cooled slightly in recent weeks. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)