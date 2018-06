SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will continue to offer currency swaps to the market and sees no restriction for the amount of those swaps to “considerably exceed” volumes seen in the past, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The central bank said it expects to offer $10 billion in swaps next week, an amount that could go up or down depending on market conditions. (Reporting by Iuri Dantas and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by James Dalgleish)