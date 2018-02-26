Brazil current account gap down more than expected in Jan

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account deficit narrowed more than expected in January, central bank data showed on Monday, as global economic strength continued to support the nation’s recovery.

It was the best current account number for the month of January in eight years.

The current account was -$4.310 billion, the same as in the previous month and below the median forecast of -$4.991 billion in a Reuters poll of economists. Foreign direct investments totaled $6.466 billion in the month, well above a $3.8 billion forecast. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)