January 28, 2020 / 6:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil Treasury sees debt rising, may issue benchmark bond more than 10 years maturity

BRASILIA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s outstanding public debt is expected to rise this year to between 4.5 trillion reais and 4.75 trillion reais, marking an increase of up to 11% on last year’s 4.25 trillion reais ($1.01 trillion), the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Depending on market conditions, Brazil may take advantage of the structurally low interest rate environment and issue a benchmark bond with a maturity of more than 10 years, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

