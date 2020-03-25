Brazil's federal public debt rises to 4.281 trillion reais in Feb - Treasury

BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt rose 1.22% in February from January to 4.281 trillion reais ($856 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday, adding that the stock of domestic public debt securities rose 1.05% to 4.057 trillion reais.

The Treasury also said that local markets have been volatile this month, and that heightened risk aversion owing to the coronavirus and oil crises, as well as domestic concerns, have hampered price discovery. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)