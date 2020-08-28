Bonds News
August 28, 2020

Brazil environment ministry to stop fighting deforestation in the Amazon

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - All operations to combat illegal logging in the Amazon will be halted starting on Monday due to insufficient funds, Brazil’s Environment Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said the move was due to a decision by Brazil’s Federal Budget Secretariat to block certain funds that had originally been allocated to Environment Ministry enforcement arm Ibama and parks service ICMBio. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

