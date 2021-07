BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil will reduce the federal tax on diesel from 0.31 reais ($0.06) to 0.27 reais, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday, adding that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes was on board with the measure.

Diesel prices are a sensitive topic in Brazil, where truckers’ strikes can paralyze large sectors of the economy. ($1 = 5.1764 reais) (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)