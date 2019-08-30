Brazil government sees 2020 GDP growth of 2.17% -2020 budget proposal

BRASILIA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects economic growth of 2.17% and inflation of 3.91% next year, it said in its 2020 budget proposals released on Friday, while its primary budget deficit is seen totaling 124.1 billion reais ($30 billion).

The government also sees investment spending of 19.36 billion reais and revenue from developing natural resources of 68.244 billion reais, but said it faces a shortfall of 367 billion reais to meet its fiscal rule, which prohibits issuing debt to pay for current spending. ($1 = 4.14 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Jonathan Oatis)