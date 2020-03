BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose 0.24% in January, a central bank indicator showed on Thursday, the first increase in three months but before the hit from coronavirus has been felt.

The central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 0.69% compared with the same month a year ago, and is up 0.86% on an accumulated 12-month basis, the central bank said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)