BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil contracted more than expected in March, the central bank said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of indicators suggesting a first-quarter slowdown.

The central bank’s economic activity index fell 0.74 percent from February, more than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of a 0.10 percent decline. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)