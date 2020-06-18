Market News
June 18, 2020 / 12:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil IBC-Br economic activity index -9.7% in April - central bank

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil slumped 9.7% in April from March, a central bank indicator showed on Thursday, the latest evidence of the economic shock from the quarantine and social distancing measures implemented to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

That was less than the 11% fall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a revised 6.2% fall in March in the central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
