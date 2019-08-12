Market News
August 12, 2019 / 12:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil IBC-Br economic activity index higher than expected in June, but shows Q2 fall

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose in June and by more than economists had expected, a central bank indicator showed on Monday, but contracted slightly over the course of the second quarter, suggesting the economy slipped into recession.

The central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 0.30% in June from May, higher than the 0.10% expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

The index fell 0.13% in the three months to June, however, indicating that the economy may have slipped into recession following the index’s fall of 0.68% in the first quarter. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below