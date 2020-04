BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose 0.35% in February, a central bank indicator showed on Tuesday, more than the 0.20% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 0.60% compared with the same month a year ago, and is up 0.66% on an accumulated 12-month basis, the central bank said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)