Bolsonaro signs decree extending emergency aid to Brazilians

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed a presidential decree to extend an emergency monthly stipend of 600 reais ($110) to informal workers for two more months to help cushion the blow of the COVID-19 crisis.

During the ceremony in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he hopes the economy will be rebounding by the end of the emergency payments, which were originally set to expire this month.