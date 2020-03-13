Bonds News
March 13, 2020 / 2:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's public banks praise lower compulsory requirements, plan boost in lending

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lenders Caixa Economica Federal and Banco do Brasil on Friday welcomed a reduction in banks’ reserve requirements by the central bank, which they say will help ease current strains in the economy.

Caixa said three credit lines totaling 75 billion reais ($16 billion) will be made available, out of which 40 billion reais are allocated to working capital, mortgages and small and mid-sized companies, while Banco do Brasil said the current crisis is serious but temporary.

$1 = 4.71 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below