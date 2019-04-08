Brazil's BNDES expected to repay 126 bln reais to government - minister

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s development bank BNDES should repay 126 billion reais to the federal government in 2019, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday.

Guedes said during a conference in Brasilia that state-controlled banks Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal have also been asked to repay their debts to the government. The banks could sell some assets to do so, the minister said, as the government tries to cut its large budget shortfall. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by Phil Berlowitz)