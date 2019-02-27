Brazil's BNDES to transfer at least $7 bln to govt this year -official

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES is expected to transfer at least 26 billion reais ($6.97 billion) to the federal government this year, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Wednesday.

The exact number to be transferred by the bank, which has been cutting back on its once extensive book of loans to Brazilian companies, has not been fixed and will be more clear in two-to-three months, he said. ($1 = 3.7296 reais)