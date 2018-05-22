FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 1:56 PM / in 19 minutes

Brazil gov't removes Eletrobras privatization from 2018 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil on Tuesday scrapped a forecast for 12.2 billion reais ($3.3 billion) worth of revenues from the privatization of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA from the 2018 budget, citing a lower likelihood that those funds materialize this year.

In a news conference, Planning Minister Esteves Colnago said the privatization of Eletrobras, as the utility is known, is still a priority but there is a growing risk that those revenues will only be booked at the start of next year.

$1 = 3.65 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski

