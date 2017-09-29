Brazil's central bank sees public debt rising through 2017

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s public debt will continue to rise in coming months, the central bank forecast on Friday, after publishing budget data for the month of August.

Brazil’s net debt is expected to reach 53.6 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2017, up from 50.2 percent in August, while gross debt is forecast to reach 76.2 percent of GDP, up from 73.7 percent last month, the bank said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)