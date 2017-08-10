Brazil delays new fiscal target announcement to Monday -sources

BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil will announce a revised budget deficit target on Monday, delaying an announcement that initially had been planned for Thursday, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the government would likely raise its primary budget targets for 2017 and 2018 to a deficit of 159 billion reais ($50 billion) each year, up from the current goals of 139 billion reais for 2017 and 129 billion reais for 2018.